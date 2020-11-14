Pfizer signs with Croda for vaccine excipients

Croda International has signed a 5-year contract to supply lipid-based excipients to Pfizer for production of the drugmaker’s messenger RNA–based COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The inactive ingredients will be made by Avanti Polar Lipids, a high-purity lipids firm that Croda acquired earlier this year. The up-to-$100 million contract specifies that Croda will provide four excipients for the first 3 years of the agreement. The drug services firms Lonza and CordenPharma earlier landed lipid supply deals with Moderna, another front-runner in COVID-19 vaccines.
