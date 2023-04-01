PharmaBlock expands research in Pennsylvania

PharmaBlock, a pharmaceutical research and manufacturing services firm, has opened an R&D site in West Chester, Pennsylvania. With 2,800 m2 of laboratory space, the facility includes process and analytical labs, as well as manufacturing suites with flow chemistry, micropacked bed hydrogenation, and solid-state chemistry capabilities. PharmaBlock says the site will enhance its production of clinical- stage active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the US market. The company plans to add reactors ranging from 500 to 2,000 L for API production in West Chester next year.
