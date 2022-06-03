Pharmaron to acquire US site from Noramco

Pharmaron Beijing, a Chinese drug services firm, has agreed to acquire an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing site in Coventry, Rhode Island, from Noramco. The plant has reactors ranging from kilogram to metric ton scale. It will be the first US API plant for Pharmaron, which has plants in China and the UK. The investment firm SK Capital bought Noramco from Johnson & Johnson in 2016.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter