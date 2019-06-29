Piramal and Ampac invest in pharmaceutical chemical plants

Two pharmaceutical chemical makers have upgraded recently acquired facilities. Piramal Pharma Solutions put $10 million into the Riverview, Michigan, facility it got when it acquired Ash Stevens in 2016. The investment expands Piramal’s ability to produce high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients. Ampac Fine Chemicals, meanwhile, has reopened the Petersburg, Virginia, facility it acquired in 2016 from Boehringer Ingelheim. Ampac says it has upgraded technology and refreshed infrastructure.
