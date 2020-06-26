Piramal acquires US solid-dose drug facility

Piramal Pharma Solutions has agreed to acquire a solid-dose drug production facility in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, from G&W Laboratories. Piramal, an India-based contract manufacturing firm, currently makes solid-dose drugs in the UK and in India. The Sellersville site includes capacity for manufacturing liquids, creams, and ointments. It includes over 20,000 m2 of manufacturing and packaging capacity, as well as quality control and microbiology facilities and research labs.
