Piramal will expand Canadian API plant

Piramal Enterprises’ pharma solutions business will spend close to $20 million to add an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) synthesis wing to its facility in Aurora, Ontario. At about 1,000 m2, the new wing will include two reactor suites, a dedicated filter-dryer room, and a portable filter dryer, the company says. It will allow the facility to provide APIs down to an occupational exposure limit of 1 µg/m3, the firm adds.
