Piramal invests in UK drug chemical facilities

Piramal Pharma Solutions plans to spend $61 million to expand its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility in Grangemouth, Scotland. The drug services company says the project will begin with the addition of two ADC production suites next year. A sterile fill-and-finish facility and two additional large-scale production suites are planned. The company is also investing $14 million in equipment, infrastructure, and utility improvements at its active pharmaceutical ingredient plant in Morpeth, England.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter