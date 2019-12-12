Piramal to produce bemcentinib for Norway’s BerGenBio

BerGenBio, a Norwegian biotech firm, has hired Piramal Pharma Solutions to produce bemcentinib, a medication in development to treat elderly patients with relapsed acute myeloid leukemia. Piramal says it will source intermediates from India, conduct pilot process development and active ingredient validation in North America, and do formulation work in Europe. Bemcentinib was designated a fast-track drug by the US Food and Drug Administration, the partners say.
