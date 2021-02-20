Quotient Sciences acquires drug services firm Arcinova

The British drug services firm Quotient Sciences has acquired Arcinova, a contract development and manufacturing organization in Alnwick, England. Formed in 2016 by the entrepreneur Ian D. Shott, Arcinova has about 160 employees involved in both pharmaceutical chemical and finished drug production. Arcinova, an innovator in continuous process manufacturing, will expand Quotient’s drug services platform, which promises customers 12 months’ time savings in drug development and production.
