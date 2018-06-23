Recipharm acquires Sanofi’s inhalation assets

Recipharm, a Swedish drug services firm, will pay $59 million to acquire Sanofi’s inhalation drug business in Holmes Chapel, England. It will get a 125,000-m2 facility that specializes in metered dose inhalers and nasal sprays with development areas for dry-powder inhalation technology; the site will supplement Recipharm’s Morrisville, N.C., inhalation facility. Sanofi has signed a long-term supply agreement with Recipharm. The Holmes Chapel business, with annual revenues of about $67 million, currently manufactures Vectra Group’s Flutiform asthma inhaler.
