Recipharm boosts biologics services with 2 deals

Recipharm, a Swedish pharmaceutical services firm, has acquired Arranta Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in microbiome therapeutics and messenger RNA production. It also bought Vibalogics, a virotherapy CDMO with expertise in making oncolytic viruses, viral vaccines, and gene therapies. Both firms are based in Massachusetts. Meanwhile, Recipharm plans to expand its sterile fill-and-finish capabilities at its facility in Monts, France, by adding a high-speed filling line.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter