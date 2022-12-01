Resilience acquires AstraZeneca’s Ohio plant

National Resilience, a biomanufacturing services firm, will acquire an AstraZeneca dosage-form drug plant in West Chester, Ohio. The deal accompanies a multiyear agreement under which Resilience will make medicines for the drug firm at the 54,000 m2 facility. Since launching 2 years ago with $800 million in funding, Resilience has amassed several drug services operations, including Ology Bioservices, a maker of active ingredients for biologic drugs, in Alachua, Florida.
