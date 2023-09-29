SK Pharmteco acquires the Center for Breakthrough Medicines

SK Pharmteco, a US-based subsidiary of South Korea’s SK, has acquired a controlling interest in the Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM), a cell-and-gene-therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. The move follows SK Pharmteco’s $350 million investment in CBM in 2022 and its acquisition of Yposkesi, a viral vector CDMO based in Évry-Courcouronnes, France, in 2021. SK Pharmteco intends to merge the two operations.
