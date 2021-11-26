SK backs expansion at Pennsylvania cell and gene therapy venture

The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM), a cell and gene therapy contract services firm, plans to expand research and manufacturing with an investment from SK. CBM was established in 2019 by the Discovery Labs after the latter acquired a GlaxoSmithKline R&D center in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. CBM says it will hire 2,000 people over the next 4 years. SK, a South Korean company with investments in life sciences, energy, and other industries, says it will partner with CBM in providing cell and gene therapy services.
