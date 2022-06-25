SK invests at Ireland pharmaceutical chemical facility

The pharmaceutical services firm SK Pharmteco says it will spend $35 million to expand its facility in Swords, Ireland. The project includes a manufacturing building that will add 26.5 m3 of capacity, along with filtration and drying equipment. It is expected to open in 2024. The building will accommodate a second-phase investment with the goal of a 50% capacity expansion at the site, which SK acquired from Bristol Myers Squibb in 2017. SK put $30 million into a reactor expansion at the plant in 2020.
