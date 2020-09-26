Samsung Biologics inks supply deal with AstraZeneca

Samsung Biologics has signed an agreement to provide commercial manufacturing of AstraZeneca biologic drugs at its facility in Incheon, South Korea. The long-term contract, valued at $331 million, could be increased to $546 million. Earlier this year, Samsung announced a $362 million deal with Vir Biotechnology in which it will provide commercial production of a monoclonal antibody against the novel coronavirus.
