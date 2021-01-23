Sanofi names its API spin-off Euroapi

Sanofi has picked EuroAPI as the name of its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing unit and Karl Rotthier, former CEO of Centrient Pharmaceuticals, as CEO of the business. Positioning EuroAPI as a “made-in-Europe” pharmaceutical services venture, the French drugmaker claims that the unit will be the world’s largest small-molecule API producer and second-largest general API contractor. Sanofi expects EuroAPI to have $1.2 billion in sales in 2022, when it plans a stock offering of the firm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter