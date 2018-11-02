Schrödinger and WuXi launch drug discovery company

The computational chemistry firm Schrödinger has teamed up with the drug services provider WuXi AppTec to launch a new firm, Faxian Therapeutics. Headquartered in New York City, Faxian will use Schrödinger’s computational platform and WuXi’s drug design and synthesis services to tackle unmet health care needs. Schrödinger earlier helped found Nimbus Therapeutics and Morphic Therapeutic.
