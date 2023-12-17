Seqens acquires Novartis’s cell therapy business in France

Seqens, a contract development and manufacturing organization based in Écully, France, has added cell and gene therapy manufacturing to its pharmaceutical services with the acquisition of Novartis’s cell therapy business. CellforCure, located in Les Ulis, near Paris, was launched in 2013 by LBF (Laboratoire français du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies) and acquired by Novartis in 2019. Novartis purchased the site to expand its capacity for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies.
