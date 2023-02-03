Seqens opens a new research center near Boston

The French contract pharmaceutical services firm Seqens has opened a 1,400 m2 research and development center in Devens, Massachusetts. The $5 million facility, located near Boston, is intended to accelerate the firm’s development of active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients, including lipids used in the manufacture of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19. The center replaces a smaller lab in Devens. Employees will transfer to the new center, where Seqens expects to double the number of scientists by 2026. Asymchem, a Chinese contract pharmaceutical services firm, plans to open a research center in nearby Woburn in the first quarter of this year.
