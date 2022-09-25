Shuttle taps TCG GreenChem for lead drug candidate

The specialty drug firm Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has picked TCG GreenChem, the US subsidiary of India’s TCG Lifesciences, to manufacture ropidoxuridine, its lead drug candidate. TCG, with facilities in Ewing Township, New Jersey, and Richmond, Virginia, will also perform process R&D and optimization. Shuttle is preparing for Phase 2 clinical trials of ropidoxuridine as a sensitizer that reduces the side effects of cancer radiation therapy.
