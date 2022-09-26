Quote of the Week

September 26, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 34
SARS-CoV-2 has left thousands with a distorted or lost sense of smell. This population is helping researchers identify what happens when smell goes wrong and what might help
Credit: Illustration by Mariaelena Caputi
Hints of new science emerge in a field of growth for pharmaceutical services firms
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning discusses how some common types of insecticides kill pests.
The field depends significantly on petroleum for solvents and raw materials. Organic chemists need to plan for a future in which society moves away from oil
New campaign battles expansion, court stymies Formosa’s plans, and chemical recycling slammed