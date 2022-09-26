Advertisement

10034-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 26, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 34

SARS-CoV-2 has left thousands with a distorted or lost sense of smell. This population is helping researchers identify what happens when smell goes wrong and what might help

Cover image:COVID-19 has left thousands with a distorted or lost sense of smell. This population is helping researchers identify what happens when smell goes wrong and what might help.

Credit: Illustration by Mariaelena Caputi

Volume 100 | Issue 34
Quote of the Week

“So-called ‘advanced recycling’ movesthe plastics from landfills to the atmosphere, and into our lungs.”

Letter from environmental and health groups to the US Congress,

Chemical Communication

How COVID-19 stole our sense of smell

SARS-CoV-2 has left thousands with a distorted or lost sense of smell. This population is helping researchers identify what happens when smell goes wrong and what might help

Making drugs more bioavailable

Hints of new science emerge in a field of growth for pharmaceutical services firms

US Chemical Safety Board leaders aim to reboot agency

New board members face steep climb

  • Pesticides

    Periodic Graphics: Insecticides and how they work

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning discusses how some common types of insecticides kill pests.

  • Opinion

    Is organic chemistry on borrowed time?

    The field depends significantly on petroleum for solvents and raw materials. Organic chemists need to plan for a future in which society moves away from oil

Science Concentrates

image name
Polymers

US plastics industry under fire

New campaign battles expansion, court stymies Formosa’s plans, and chemical recycling slammed

Business & Policy Concentrates

New ideas for snack time: Banana peels and mealworms

 

