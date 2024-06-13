Siegfried will buy US API facility from Curia

The Swiss drug services firm Siegfried has agreed to buy an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Grafton, Wisconsin, from Curia Global, another services firm, for an undisclosed sum. The facility, which has more than 80 employees, specializes in the synthesis of small-molecule drug candidates in the early phases of clinical development. Siegfried says the site will feed into its commercial-scale facilities in Europe. Cedarburg Pharmaceuticals opened the Grafton plant in 1997; Curia’s predecessor, Albany Molecular Research, acquired it in 2014 for $41 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter