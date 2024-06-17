Advertisement

June 17, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 18

Only a few have been commercialized, but some start-ups say they’ve cracked the code

Cover image:Only a few have been commercialized, but some start-ups say they’ve cracked the code.

Credit: Harpe Bioherbicide Solutions

Volume 102 | Issue 18
Quote of the Week

“Even if you know exactly how all of the chemicals work in the process, everybody’s hair is completely different. A different size, a different shade, a different amount of pigment, a different thickness of cuticle.”

Jess Driver, master stylist and hair-care educator, Flaunt Hair Boutique

Agriculture

What’s holding bioherbicides back?

What happens to old scientific instruments?

Inside the secondary market for specialized laboratory equipment

Repairing hair, with the help of chemistry

Bond builders and cuticle coatings are getting more chemically sophisticated as demand grows for hair repair ingredients

  • Biological Chemistry

    What is petrified wood, and how does wood turn to stone?

    No Medusa required

  • Drug Discovery

    Antimalarial drugs could also treat polycystic ovary syndrome

    Artemisinin derivatives disrupt androgen synthesis in the ovaries of both rodents and people

  • Chemical Regulation

    EPA seeks limits on NMP use

    Solvent would be banned in some applications and regulated in others

Science Concentrates

image name
Energy

Massive potential lithium source found in Pennsylvania

Fracking wastewater from the state could supply up to 40% of US lithium needs, but at what cost?

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

A crossword puzzle for Newscripts readers

 

