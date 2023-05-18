Siegfried enters cell and gene therapy with acquisition

The Swiss contract pharmaceutical services firm Siegfried has acquired a 95% stake in DiNAMIQS, a small Swiss firm that specializes in the manufacture of viral vectors for cell and gene therapies, from DiNAQOR. The deal marks a first step into biologics for Siegfried, which markets integrated drug substance and drug product services. Siegfried wants to expand DiNAMIQS’s operations to commercial scale by building a plant at DiNAMIQS’s current site in the Zurich-Schlieren area. Siegfried’s total investment will be in the “mid double-digit million Swiss Francs,” it says in a press release. The plant is expected to be operational by 2025. Siegfried has the option of acquiring the remaining 5% of DiNAMIQS from DiNAQOR in 5 years.
