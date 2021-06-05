Siegfried restarts plants after cyberattack

The Swiss pharmaceutical services firm Siegfried says it is beginning to ramp up production after ceasing operations at multiple sites in response to a malware attack it detected May 21. Operations at the firm’s Hameln, Germany, site, where it provides fill-and-finish services for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, restarted during the week of May 31. Siegfried says it anticipates a revenue shortfall in the first half of the year as a result of the outage, but it expects to recoup losses by the end of the year.
