Sterling Pharma buys CiVentiChem site

The drug services firm Sterling Pharma Solutions has acquired CiVentiChem’s US facility in Cary, North Carolina. Sterling, which calls itself the UK’s largest contract maker of active pharmaceutical ingredients, says the purchase will give it a presence in North America, where 70% of its customers are. The Cary site has development labs and kilogram-scale drug chemical suites. CiVentiChem will continue to operate out of a separate facility in India.
