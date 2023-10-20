Sterling Pharma completes NewChem Technologies acquisition

Sterling Pharma Solutions, a UK-based contract development and manufacturing organization serving the drug industry, has acquired NewChem Technologies, a pharmaceutical contract research firm that spun out from Newcastle University’s School of Chemistry in 2002. The firm, located in Newcastle upon Tyne’s Biosphere innovation hub, will coordinate efforts with Sterling’s early-phase development center in Cary, North Carolina. The deal includes all of NewChem’s assets and employees.
