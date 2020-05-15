Sterling to begin supplying hydroxychloroquine for UK market

The British fine chemical maker Sterling Pharma Solutions will begin producing hydroxychloroquine, a malaria treatment under investigation for COVID-19, at its plant in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England. Sterling will supply Accord Healthcare, which aims to make up to 50 million hydroxychloroquine tablets a month in Barnstaple, England. The partnership will establish UK supply of hydroxychloroquine, according to Sterling. Last month, Albany Molecular Research announced plans to increase hydroxychloroquine production in Rensselaer, New York.
