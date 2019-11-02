Sterling to invest $1.5 million in its new North Carolina facility

Sterling Pharma Solutions will spend $1.5 million to expand its recently acquired facility in Cary, North Carolina. The British firm plans over the next 3 years to add current good manufacturing practice (cGMP)-certified production suites for active pharmaceutical ingredients as well as non-cGMP scale-up capacity. Sterling will also expand research and quality control facilities. Sterling, which acquired the site from CiVentiChem last year, notes that 70% of its customers are in North America.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter