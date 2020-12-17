Sterling links with ADC Biotechnology

The British drug services firm Sterling Pharma Solutions has formed a partnership with ADC Biotechnology, a UK specialist in making antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), in which Sterling will combine its high-potency small-molecule expertise with ADC’s conjugation technology. Sterling has invested an undisclosed sum in ADC and says it plans to buy the firm early next year. The pact follows Sterling’s acquisition of Alcami’s pharmaceutical chemical plant in Wisconsin earlier this year and a CiVentiChem plant in North Carolina last year.
