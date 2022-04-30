Symeres acquires US organic chemistry firm Organix

Symeres, a Dutch contract research organization (CRO) serving the drug industry, has acquired Organix, a Massachusetts-based organic chemistry CRO with a focus on lipids. Symeres says Organix has annual sales of over $10 million and about 45 employees, most of whom are PhD chemists. Symeres says the purchase will take its annual sales to about $95 million and provide its first outpost in the US, where it generates close to half its revenues.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter