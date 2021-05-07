Syngene to expand its R&D center serving BMS

Syngene International will add a 4,600 m2 facility in Bangalore, India, to an R&D center dedicated to Bristol Myers Squibb. The pharmaceutical services firm will also add 200 researchers—a 40% increase—to its staff as part of an extension of its contract with the US drugmaker through 2030. Syngene has worked with BMS since 1998 and established the dedicated research facility in 2009. The center is the largest BMS R&D site run by a partner, Syngene says.
