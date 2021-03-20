Takeda shifts capacity to make J&J vaccine

Takeda Pharmaceutical and the manufacturing contractor IDT Biologika have agreed to shift capacity currently reserved at IDT for production of Takeda’s dengue vaccine to Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The companies have agreed to make the capacity, in Dessau, Germany, available for 3 months, after which it will return to manufacturing Takeda’s vaccine. AstraZeneca recently chose IDT as a producer of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter