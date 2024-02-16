Teva to divest API business

Amid rising competition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries intends to divest its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) unit to focus on other businesses, including in-house drug development. In 2023, the 4,300-employee unit, a provider of small-molecule APIs, recorded sales of $568 million to third parties—a 16% decrease from 2022. The business also supplies APIs to Teva. The firm expects to complete the divestiture in the first half of 2025.
