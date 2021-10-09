Thermo Fisher boosts biologics in Europe and US

Thermo Fisher Scientific has taken control of a biologic-drug production facility under construction in Lengnau, Switzerland, as part of a partnership with the facility’s previous owner, CSL. Thermo will make CSL’s hemophilia drug Idelvion when the plant opens next year and will eventually bring in other manufacturing customers. Separately, Thermo plans to spend $83 million to expand its biologic-drug facility in Saint Louis. The project is expected to create 169 jobs.
