Thermo Fisher to buys proteomics specialist Olink for $3.1 billion

Thermo Fisher Scientific will acquire the Swedish proteomics specialist Olink for $3.1 billion. Drawing on a library of 5,300 validated protein biomarkers, Olink has developed a high-throughput analysis platform for protein sequencing. The company has operations in the US and Asia as well as Europe. Olink’s proteomics capabilities will complement Thermo Fisher’s mass spectrometry and other assets in life sciences technology, Thermo Fisher CEO Marc N. Casper says in a press release announcing the deal. The sale is likely to be completed by mid-2024.
