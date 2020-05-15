Thermo Fisher to double viral vector services with $180 million project

Thermo Fisher Scientific will expand its viral vector services with the construction of a facility in Plainville, Massachusetts. The $180 million project will more than double Thermo Fisher’s capacity to serve developers of gene therapies and vaccines. The company expanded similar operations last year in Alachua, Florida. It also has viral vector operations in Lexington and Cambridge, Massachusetts. Thermo Fisher expects the 26,900 m2 facility in Plainville to be completed in 2022, adding more than 200 jobs.
