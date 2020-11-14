Thermo Fisher goes in on a biologics facility in China

Seeing increasing demand for biologic drugs in China, Thermo Fisher Scientific has formed a joint venture with Innoforce Pharmaceuticals, a biologic-drug services firm in Hangzhou, China, aimed at establishing a biologic-and-sterile-drug development and manufacturing facility in Hangzhou by 2022. Earlier this year, Thermo Fisher opened a bioprocess development services center at its Saint Louis biologics complex. Thermo Fisher has said it plans to spend more than $475 million on biopharmaceutical capabilities and capacity this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter