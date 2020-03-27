Thermo Fisher to invest $475 million in biopharmaceutical services

Thermo Fisher Scientific says it will spend more than $475 million on biopharmaceutical capabilities and capacity this year. Investments will target biologics, cell and gene therapy, drug product development, and commercialization support, including spray drying. The company plans to open a Bioprocessing Collaboration Center in July at its Saint Louis facility, where it recently completed a $50 million expansion. It also plans to open a cell therapy development and production center in Princeton, New Jersey, this year. Thermo Fisher became a powerhouse in drug services in 2017, when it bought Patheon for $7.2 billion. It expanded into cell and gene therapies last year by acquiring Brammer Bio for $1.7 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter