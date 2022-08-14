Ube to acquire API Corp. from Mitsubishi Chemical

Ube has agreed to acquire API Corp. from Mitsubishi Chemical for an undisclosed amount. Based in Tokyo, API is one of Japan’s largest drug contract development and manufacturing organizations, with several research and manufacturing sites in Japan and one in Brussels. Ube recently announced a reorganization under which it will operate as a holding company in markets including specialty and fine chemicals. The firm says it plans to expand beyond small-molecule drug manufacturing into nucleic acid drugs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter