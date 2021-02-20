Wacker acquires plasmid DNA expert Genopis

Expanding its contract manufacturing business, Wacker Chemie will acquire Genopis, a San Diego–based expert in plasmid DNA (pDNA) technology, from Helixmith for $39 million. Genopis operates a 500 L pDNA fermentation line and is building a small-scale fermentation facility. “The acquisition allows us to establish a local presence in the large US market for biologics,” Wacker CEO Rudolf Staudigl says in a press release. Wacker says it will work with Helixmith to produce a pDNA therapy for diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter