Wacker expands biologics with acquisition of ADL BioPharma

Wacker Chemie will spend about $100 million to acquire ADL BioPharma, a biologics firm in León, Spain. The German chemical group purchased fermentation assets at ADL’s site in 2016. The broader acquisition will expand its fermentation capacity by roughly 2,000 m3, as well as give it additional recovery and purification processes. Wacker says it will retain the staff of 300 at the company, which manufactures fermentation-based products for the food, pharmaceutical, and consumer good industries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter