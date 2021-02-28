Wavelength takes stake in Indian drug chemical supplier

The Israeli drug services firm Wavelength Pharmaceuticals has acquired a majority stake in Vanamali Organics, a maker of drug starting materials based in Telangana, India. In a press release, Wavelength CEO Iftach Seri says the deal is intended to secure access to chemicals in “an increasingly unpredictable world” where supply chain control has become a “key strategic concern.” Wavelength says it produces 250 metric tons per year of active pharmaceutical ingredients, including highly potent and cytotoxic substances.
