WuXi Biologics to buy a Bayer facility in Germany

WuXi Biologics will purchase a Bayer plant for finished biologic drugs in Leverkusen, Germany. In addition to being used by the Chinese pharmaceutical services firm, the plant will be a backup site for making Bayer’s Kovaltry, a recombinant antihemophilic factor. From its base in China, WuXi Biologics has expanded rapidly in recent years. It is building a $60 million biologics plant in Worcester, Massachusetts, and a $390 million facility in Dundalk, Ireland.
