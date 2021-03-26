WuXi Biologics buys 2 plants in China

WuXi Biologics is expanding its capacity with two acquisitions. The biologic drug contract manufacturer will buy Pfizer’s plant in Hangzhou, China, which features two 2,000 L single-use bioreactors plus finished-drug capabilities. And WuXi will purchase most of CMAB Biopharma, a contract biologics firm in Suzhou, China, with 7,000 L of bioreactor capacity plus the facilities for producing finished drugs.
