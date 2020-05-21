WuXi Biologics plans its first US manufacturing facility near Boston

WuXi Biologics says it will build a $60 million biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing center in Worcester, Massachusetts. WuXi expects the 9,940 m2 facility, its first biologics plant in the US, to open in 2022. The Chinese firm says the plant will have 4,500 L of bioreactor capacity and employ about 150 people. It will run with continuous bioprocessing, deploying single-use reactors for clinical and small-volume commercial production.
