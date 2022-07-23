Advertisement

Outsourcing

WuXi and Samsung invest in biologics

by Rick Mullin
July 23, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 26
WuXi Biologics is launching a $1.4 billion project to build a biologic drug R&D and production center in Singapore. The project will add 120,000 L of capacity to the company’s biomanufacturing network by 2026 and is expected to create 1,500 jobs. Meanwhile, Samsung Biologics will pay $350 million for land in Incheon, South Korea, on which it plans to build a second biologic drug production campus. The site is 30% larger than the firm’s current campus in Songdo, South Korea, where it operates three plants and is building a fourth. Samsung expects the project to generate 4,000 jobs by 2032.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

