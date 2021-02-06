WuXi to acquire Swiss site from Bristol Myers Squibb

WuXi STA, the drug production division of WuXi AppTec, has agreed to acquire Bristol Myers Squibb’s plant in Couvet, Switzerland. The site produces drug tablets and capsules and will be the Chinese firm’s first plant in Europe. WuXi operates a facility in San Diego that it bought from Ambrx. The deal with BMS is the latest in which a service firm acquires a plant from a drug company.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter