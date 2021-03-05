WuXi acquires UK-based cell therapy specialist

The China-based pharmaceutical services firm WuXi AppTec has acquired Oxgene, a UK-based firm specializing in cell and gene therapy technologies, for a reported $135 million. Oxgene, which will retain its name, will be WuXi’s first European gene therapy services operation. Oxgene has developed technologies for adeno-associated viral and lentiviral manufacturing. Other large drug services firms, notably Thermo Fisher Scientific and Catalent, have entered the gene therapy arena via acquisition in recent years.
